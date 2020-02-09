Cowen Raises Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $159.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $154.00 to $159.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,371. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.