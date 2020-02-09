Creative Planning Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on THO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of THO opened at $81.23 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

