Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of CS opened at $13.06 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

