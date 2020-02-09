Cryptaur Price Up 19% Over Last 7 Days (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $1,559.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $585.79 or 0.05770082 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023788 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00120905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00039447 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

