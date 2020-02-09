CrypticCoin (CRYP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,339.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $773,038.00 and approximately $12,339.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CrypticCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00701303 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00130921 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00114564 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001463 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrypticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrypticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.