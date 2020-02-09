CSL (ASX:CSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $323.79

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$323.79 ($229.64) and last traded at A$322.64 ($228.82), with a volume of 254665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$322.64 ($228.82).

The company has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion and a PE ratio of 76.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$295.99 and its 200-day moving average is A$258.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.53.

About CSL (ASX:CSL)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

