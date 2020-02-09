CVS Group (LON:CVSG) PT Raised to GBX 1,400 at Berenberg Bank

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target (up previously from GBX 1,150 ($15.13)) on shares of CVS Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

CVSG opened at GBX 1,210 ($15.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,005.54. CVS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 405.60 ($5.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,198 ($15.76).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

