CyberMiles (CMT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.73 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 27.9% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $13.70 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, IDEX and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00761563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00062349 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007455 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Tokenomy, LBank, Bithumb, Binance, Zebpay, Bibox, DragonEX, IDCM, IDEX, Huobi, OKEx, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

