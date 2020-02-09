Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Herc worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRI opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

