Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 116.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Danaher by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.99. 1,661,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,143. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.67 and its 200 day moving average is $145.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 79,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $12,817,286.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,580,583. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,509 shares of company stock worth $39,626,749 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

