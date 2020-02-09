Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $278,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,688 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

