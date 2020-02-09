Databroker (DTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,780.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Databroker has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $5,780.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $592.23 or 0.05844967 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00129382 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039012 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003131 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

