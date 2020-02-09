DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

GIS stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.22. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

