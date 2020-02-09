DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.92 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Kansas City Southern worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $554,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 150,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $3,201,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $171.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.37 and a 200-day moving average of $142.55. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $175.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total transaction of $674,681.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $973,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,935.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit