DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $13.72 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,139 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $13,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 704,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 484,218 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 579,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,389,000 after purchasing an additional 97,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.06.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $143.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day moving average is $126.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,589 shares of company stock valued at $37,465,455 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

