DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $10.20 Million in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 201,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCEP opened at $53.70 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

