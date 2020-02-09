DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 230,880 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $13,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BAX opened at $91.25 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

