DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 36,561 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,561 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,268,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,613 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 761,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,498,000 after purchasing an additional 408,275 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 217,533 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.19 and a 200-day moving average of $149.96. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $186.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

