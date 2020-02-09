DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 90,023 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,023 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chevron were worth $90,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 22,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 75.92%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.