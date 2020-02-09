Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) updated its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500 million.Deluxe also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 5.50-5.95 EPS.

DLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deluxe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Deluxe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE DLX traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. 877,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,895. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.39. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deluxe will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other Deluxe news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $97,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

