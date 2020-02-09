Deutsche Bank Raises Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $363.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $319.00 to $363.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUM. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $380.50.

HUM stock traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $353.26. The stock had a trading volume of 938,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana has a 52 week low of $225.65 and a 52 week high of $376.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Insiders have sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

