Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.77.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $40.63 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 251,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $6,834,007.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,132,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,836,379.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,330,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,801,356.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,876,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.