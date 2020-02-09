DeviantCoin (DEV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $218.00

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeviantCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $97,420.00 and $218.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeviantCoin alerts:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Coin Profile

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeviantCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeviantCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.