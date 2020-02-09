Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,474 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 59.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 24.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $163.19 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $153.34 and a one year high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.61.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

