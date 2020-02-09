Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, November 25th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Shares of APPS opened at $6.00 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $9.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.75 million, a P/E ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 13,640 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $101,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,882.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 298.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 35.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 940,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $2,847,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $3,546,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 30.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 406,840 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

