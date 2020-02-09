DIMCOIN One Day Volume Hits $12,703.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 164.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, DIMCOIN has traded up 886.3% against the dollar. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Coinbe and BTC-Alpha. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $820,937.00 and approximately $12,703.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.62 or 0.03450346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00239838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00034328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00139328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN launched on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io . DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

