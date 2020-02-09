Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Capitalization Hits $393.08 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $393.08 million and approximately $218.56 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, Indodax, FreiExchange and Tux Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.26 or 0.00756485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009556 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007573 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032832 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,254,259,706 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BtcTrade.im, BiteBTC, CoinEgg, Coinbe, HitBTC, Exmo, Kraken, Bitsane, Mercatox, Bitbns, Ovis, Bits Blockchain, Koineks, C-Patex, Gate.io, Cryptohub, Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptomate, BitFlip, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Novaexchange, Coindeal, Indodax, Tidex, BCEX, BX Thailand, YoBit, QBTC, OpenLedger DEX, CoinEx, BTC Trade UA, C-CEX, Fatbtc, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex, CoinFalcon, Tripe Dice Exchange, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Robinhood, CoinExchange, Crex24, Bittylicious, FreiExchange, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Coinsquare and cfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

