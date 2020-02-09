DPRating (RATING) Achieves Market Cap of $403,178.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. DPRating has a total market cap of $403,178.00 and $47,471.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One DPRating token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, Gate.io, UEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.73 or 0.03430207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00235606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00137959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002710 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating’s total supply is 9,798,563,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,031,479 tokens. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

Buying and Selling DPRating

DPRating can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Gate.io, Hotbit and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

