DraftCoin Price Tops $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $47,781.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

