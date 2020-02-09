DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $13.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DRDGOLD an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.75 target price on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:DRD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 74,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,783. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $410.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 730.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 288,363 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 26.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 44.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.