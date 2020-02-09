DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

DSPG has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DSP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

DSPG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 101,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other DSP Group news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,712 shares in the company, valued at $631,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DSP Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DSP Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 129,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DSP Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in DSP Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 38,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in DSP Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DSP Group (DSPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit