DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSPG has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DSP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

DSPG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 101,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other DSP Group news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,712 shares in the company, valued at $631,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DSP Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DSP Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 129,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DSP Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in DSP Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 38,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in DSP Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DSP Group (DSPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.