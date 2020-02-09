DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Receives $136.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTE. Mizuho set a $134.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of DTE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.61. 850,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $135.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.72.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

