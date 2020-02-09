DubaiCoin Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0775 or 0.00000769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $330,243.00 and $179.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024390 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026286 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024309 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008550 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006267 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

