Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.16-3.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. Dunkin Brands Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.16-3.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNKN shares. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.56.

DNKN stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,926. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $66.08 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

