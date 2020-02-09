Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.16-3.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. Dunkin Brands Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.16-3.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.56.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Dunkin Brands Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.46. 1,147,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $66.08 and a one year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.