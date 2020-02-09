Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arconic were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,133,000 after acquiring an additional 122,705 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,467,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,162,000 after acquiring an additional 360,441 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Arconic by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,401,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 58,749 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,109,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,855,000 after acquiring an additional 637,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arconic by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 864,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,466,000 after acquiring an additional 203,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,153.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $869,837. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

