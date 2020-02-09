Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 9,407 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.77. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

