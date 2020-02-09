Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $275,000 Investment in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in WPX Energy by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in WPX Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in WPX Energy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 478,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in WPX Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $12.08 on Friday. WPX Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

