Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter.

JHMD opened at $29.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $30.19.

