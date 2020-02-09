Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $643,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,301,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,014. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.