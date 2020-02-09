Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $761,000 Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

MDLZ stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

