Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 158,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 151,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 251,052 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

PHB opened at $19.25 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

