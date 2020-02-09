Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLW opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

