Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,130,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,233,000 after purchasing an additional 49,322 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 146,295 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 540,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,061,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 466,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,908,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 417,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after buying an additional 196,289 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $43.52.

