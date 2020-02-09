Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 172 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $94.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.80. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

