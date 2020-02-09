Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 291 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.85.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $92.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

