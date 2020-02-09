East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.57.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 768.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.02. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $56.09.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

