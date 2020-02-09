Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.27-1.31 for the period. Eastgroup Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.25-5.35 EPS.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.09. 167,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,980. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $139.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.00.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

