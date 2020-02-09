Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus reiterated a positive rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 35,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

