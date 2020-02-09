Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.06.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 175,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ecopetrol by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 243,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ecopetrol by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EC opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.67.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

